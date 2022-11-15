MDA (OTC:MDALF) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MDA in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MDALF opened at C$5.10 on Monday. MDA has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.03.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

