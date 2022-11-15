Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Miromatrix Medical Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:MIRO opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.74.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 89,379.31% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%. Research analysts expect that Miromatrix Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miromatrix Medical (MIRO)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.