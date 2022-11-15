LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to Accumulate at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

LexinFintech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,622 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

