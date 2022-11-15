LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to Accumulate at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
LexinFintech Stock Performance
Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.48.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
