First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.14.

First Solar stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.58 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,678 shares of company stock worth $211,217 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 131.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $10,624,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $5,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $17,524,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $313,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

