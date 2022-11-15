Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.72.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,802,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

