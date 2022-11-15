SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.87.

SEDG opened at $284.01 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.65 and a 200-day moving average of $269.77.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

