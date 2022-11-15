SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.