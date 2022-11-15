SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.81.
SunPower Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Trading of SunPower
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.