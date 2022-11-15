Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Motus GI Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MOTS opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.75.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
