Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MOTS opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

