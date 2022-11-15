Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.87.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $43.55.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

About Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

