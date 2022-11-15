Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of American Vanguard worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AVD opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $666.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.