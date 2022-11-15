Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,823 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 238,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 60.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 256,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.4% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.