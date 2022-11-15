Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after acquiring an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

