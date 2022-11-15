Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.7 %

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.