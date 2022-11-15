Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Whirlpool by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Whirlpool by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $159.21. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

