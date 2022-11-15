Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,807 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,807 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $184.59 million, a PE ratio of -851.15 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently -9,990.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Get Rating

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

