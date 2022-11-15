Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris Buys 15,000 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $103,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Repay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 159,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 110,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

