Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,050 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 209,726 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

