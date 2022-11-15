Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,180. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

