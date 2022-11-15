Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 62.4% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

