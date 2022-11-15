Walleye Capital LLC Has $701,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

