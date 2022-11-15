Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,189 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

