BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,915 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $268,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

