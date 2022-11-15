Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,201,115 shares of company stock worth $9,265,328.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

