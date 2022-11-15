Walleye Capital LLC Sells 56,468 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 56,468 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SBLK opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

