Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Insider Activity

Tenable Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,845 shares of company stock worth $1,649,674. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

