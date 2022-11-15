Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,939 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Lindsay worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

