Walleye Capital LLC Takes $651,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $162,201.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,191,915 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

TMDX opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $60.51.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

