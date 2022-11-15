Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,200,000 after buying an additional 8,090,173 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,137,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after buying an additional 439,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after buying an additional 149,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,263,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.1 %

VMEO opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vimeo

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

