Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Downgraded by Fearnley Fonds to “Hold”

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has 76.00 price objective on the stock.

GRGSF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Grieg Seafood ASA to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

