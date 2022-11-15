Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target Raised to €40.00 at Societe Generale

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €36.00 ($37.11) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

