DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,800 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 4,800 ($56.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,400 ($86.96) to GBX 7,110 ($83.55) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCCPF opened at $52.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DCC has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $85.50.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

