Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given New €59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €58.00 ($59.79) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €70.00 ($72.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($82.47) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

