Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given New €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €8.00 ($8.25) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.73) to €8.00 ($8.25) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €8.90 ($9.18) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.30 ($9.59) in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.8 %

CRZBY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.55.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.