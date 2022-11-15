Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CRARY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of CRARY opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

