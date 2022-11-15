Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSML opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

