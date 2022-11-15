Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
JSML opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
