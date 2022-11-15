Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $448,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.