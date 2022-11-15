FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.