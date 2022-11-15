Insider Selling: Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CMO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Blockchain Price Performance

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Blockchain by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

