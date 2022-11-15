Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $4.76 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at $353,000.

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

