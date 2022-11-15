Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Henry E. Bartoli Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Henry E. Bartoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $463.56 million, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

