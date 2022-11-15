Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,510,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 31,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 545,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.