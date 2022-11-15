Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,856,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,694,000 after buying an additional 244,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.