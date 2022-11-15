Walleye Capital LLC Invests $620,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UI. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $10,124,000. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $293.72 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.15 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.