Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 390,164 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

ZIM opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 72.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

