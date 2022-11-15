2,385 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed stock opened at $374.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.77.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

