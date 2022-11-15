Walleye Capital LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 216.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $957,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVI stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

