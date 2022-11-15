Walleye Capital LLC Sells 110,385 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Shares of STSA opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.42. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

