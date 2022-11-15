Walleye Capital LLC Sells 17,740 Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Capital Product Partners worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 8.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Capital Product Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.