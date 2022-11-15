37,611 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

