RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.57.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.44. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $224,965. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Column Group LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,278,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 184,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

